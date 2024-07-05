SWAITEX boosted by presidential presence and bank sponsorship

The high level trade expo currently underway in Swakopmund has not only managed to prevent quora in Parliament but has also attracted lots of attention in the private sector. With both the presidents of Namibia and Botswana visiting the expo, the event received huge support from local companies.

Late this week, Letshego Holdings Namibia announced that is has contributed to the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX) with a contribution of N$100,000 supporting the theme “Promoting Efficient Connectivity and Resource Beneficiation for Sustainable Growth in Africa.” Letshego is also an exhibitor at the expo.

“As an organisation dedicated to improving the livelihoods of Namibians, we are committed to investing in initiatives that foster connections, drive economic development, and promote sustainable growth in Namibia and across the African region,” Letshego said in a statement announcing the hefty sponsorship.

The Presidents of Namibia and Botswana. H.E. Dr Nangolo Mbumba (right) and H.E. Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi visited Letshego Holdings Namibia’s stall at the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX). Letshego Namibia’s Chief Executive, Dr Ester Kail (middle) proudly welcomed the leaders, highlighting the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and community empowerment.