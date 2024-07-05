Shifeta calls for collective action on reforestation at international conference

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, this week addressed delegates at the inaugural “First International Conference on Afforestation and Reforestation” in Brazzaville, Congo.

The conference, convened by the government of Congo, aimed to assess global efforts in light of climate change challenges.

Shifeta in a statement emphasised the critical role of healthy forests in mitigating climate impacts, echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ view that forests are vital for environmental balance, serving as natural filters and biodiversity havens.

Highlighting Namibia’s unique climate vulnerabilities with its low vegetation cover and arid conditions, he underscored the importance of forests in stabilizing soils and supporting local livelihoods.

“Namibia faces significant threats to its forests, including agricultural expansion, unsustainable logging, and climate change impacts,” Shifeta noted.

He detailed Namibia’s commitment to sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation, citing national initiatives and international partnerships such as the Rio Conventions and contributions to the FAO Committee on Forestry.

Shifeta outlined ambitious targets from Namibia’s updated National Determined Contributions, including a 75% reduction in deforestation rates and extensive reforestation efforts.

He highlighted community-driven conservation through gazetted Community Forests and State Forest Reserves, illustrating Namibia’s holistic approach to sustainable forestry practices.

In closing, he commended the conference organisers for fostering collaboration among global leaders, experts, and stakeholders. He emphasised the importance of collective action in achieving global reforestation and afforestation goals, expressing Namibia’s dedication to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.