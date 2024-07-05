Whistleblower hotline promotes financial accountability and transparency

By Gervasius Matheus, Internal Auditor at NAMFISA.

On 02 July 2018, the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) launched a whistleblower hotline to promote transparency and accountability in the country’s non-bank financial sector. This initiative marked a significant step to enhance public trust in these institutions and safeguard consumer interests.

Whistleblowing involves reporting any wrongdoing, misconduct, or illegal activities in an organization. It is crucial for exposing corruption, fraud and unethical practices that can have severe repercussions on the economy and the public. NAMFISA’s whistleblower hotline encourages employees, customers, and stakeholders to report suspicious activities in the non-bank financial sector, aligning with the organization’s mandate to protect consumer interests, maintain sector stability, and ensure fair and ethical practices.

The importance of this hotline cannot be overstated. Whistleblowers often access vital information that can uncover fraudulent schemes, fund mismanagement, or other illegal activities. By providing a safe and anonymous reporting platform, NAMFISA has created an environment where individuals feel empowered to speak up without fear of exposure.

One of the key benefits of the hotline is its potential to deter wrongdoing within non-bank financial institutions. Knowing that stakeholders, including employees and customers, can report misconduct without fear of reprisal creates a strong deterrent effect, potentially reducing the likelihood of fraudulent activities. This helps to strengthen the overall integrity of Namibia’s non-bank financial sector.

Moreover, the whistleblower hotline serves as a mechanism to identify and address malpractices within the industry. By encouraging individuals to report suspicious activities, NAMFISA can swiftly investigate and take appropriate action to mitigate potential threats to financial stability. This initiative benefits the entire economy and safeguards consumer interests.

Additionally, the hotline enhances public trust in the financial system. When individuals witness the authority taking decisive action against wrongdoers, they are more likely to have confidence in the sector. This trust is crucial for attracting investments, fostering economic growth, and maintaining a stable financial environment.

To ensure the success of the whistleblower hotline, NAMFISA has implemented robust measures to protect the confidentiality and anonymity of whistleblowers. Reporting channels have been established, and stringent protocols are in place to manage and investigate each case.

Whistleblowers can report via a toll-free number (0800 222 333), fax (0800 00 77 88), or email ([email protected]), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are assured that their identities will be protected, and their concerns treated with the utmost importance.