Prizes galore at One Economy YO Financial Literacy workshop

Matheus Iilwenya took home the first prize of N$10,000 in a Financial Literacy Workshop this week under the Youth Opportunity (YO) pillar of the One Economy Foundation. Second prize of N$8500 went to Lavinia Titus with Ndapandula Maria Teofilus in third place. She received business stock to the value of N$4000.

Heskiel Michael and Justina Shilongo each received business stock worth N$2500 and Nadia Iita received a business registration.

53 young entrepreneurs from the Khomas region attended the training which featured renowned speakers like brand strategist David Wamambo who did a presentation on branding and marketing. EY Namibia’s Senior Audit Manager, Klestina Kauhondamwa spoke on the Psychology of Money.

Bank Windhoek Emerge SME Manager, Jenevieve Swartz, and FNB Transactional Sales Manager, Otiniel Ndevayele, presented sessions on business finances and budgeting. To close off Day 1, Vitalis Haupindi, Co-founder of YYENI AI and winner of a YO! Financial Literacy Workshop last year gave a session on Artificial Intelligence and Financial Literacy.

Day 2’s sessions focused on teaching the participants how to maintain good mental health amid the challenges they face. Part of the workshop provided peer learning opportunities from the Tidy Tekkies team and Acelera Namibia as well as an information sharing session with Bank Windhoek, the Development Bank of Namibia and First National Bank.

In her closing remarks, One Economy Programme Coordinator Miina Shakela said: “Although not everyone walked away with business funds, stock or registration, we hope that you’ve all gained valuable insights and knowledge on financial literacy.” She thanked the partners, Bank Windhoek, FNB and the Development Bank, and the workshop sponsor, Visa, for their support in making this edition of the Financial Literacy Workshop a reality.