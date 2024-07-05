YALI Alumni Chapter to showcase leadership and innovation at Windhoek Exhibition

The Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Centre Southern Africa (YALI RLC SA), in partnership with the YALI RLC SA Namibia Alumni Chapter, is set to host a prominent exhibition in Windhoek.

Scheduled for 13 July, at the Zoo Park Front Lawn, this event aims to spotlight the essence of YALI and the calibre of leaders it attracts.

The primary objective of the exhibition is to amplify the visibility of offerings from YALI RLC SA alumni in Namibia.

Notable alumni exhibitors include Alosia Haikera of Loshia Naturals, renowned for her handmade organic, plant-based hair products. Festus Malakia, Chief Executive of Mepya, will also be present, showcasing his tech-driven agribusiness start-up aimed at reducing post-harvest losses for African smallholder farmers.

Maria Nambundunga will exhibit her Afrocentric custom accessories, while Ruana Awene will highlight her expertise in Soft Skills & Financial Training Workshops and Consultancy Services.

Beyond showcasing alumni achievements, the event seeks to underscore collaboration and investment opportunities among attendees. It will also provide insights into the YALI value proposition for prospective participants and the general public.

Distinguished guests expected at the event include Harry Ntombela, Director and Chief of Party at YALI RLC SA, Aleta Musvoto, Regional Coordinator at USAID Southern Africa, Dr. Felicia Wilson Young, Director of Education, Youth, and the Young African Leaders Initiative at USAID, and the Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Namibia.