Warning on Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Okakarara issued

The Directorate of Veterinary Services issued a cautionary notice on Friday regarding an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in the Otjituuo and Okamatapati areas of the Okakarara State Veterinary District.

According to Dr Johannes Shoopala, Acting Chief Veterinary Officer, 8 cattle from various villages have been affected so far.

Lumpy skin disease, transmitted through insect bites, is infectious and can be fatal for cattle, characterised by nodules on the skin and other body parts.

“Farmers are advised to vaccinate their healthy cattle and to control vectors. Cattle showing clinical signs receive vitamins, anti-inflammatory drugs, and antibiotics to control secondary bacterial infection,” he said.

According to Shoopala, the Directorate has instituted controlled cattle movements in affected villages, citing provisions under the Animal Health Act of 2011 aimed at safeguarding the meat industry and protecting trading partners’ interests.

According to these measures, cattle can leave affected areas if they show no clinical signs and have been vaccinated at least 21 days prior. Vice versa, cattle entering these areas must also meet the 21-day vaccination requirement and the exceptions to these rules apply to clinically healthy cattle destined for immediate slaughter.

Meanwhile, the Directorate further requested full cooperation from farmers during this time to ensure the shortest possible delay to normalise farming in the area.