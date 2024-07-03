Gazetted construction agreement provides for compulsory pension fund membership

The Construction Industries Federation of Namibia (CIF) reminded all companies in construction of the compulsory pension fund provisions as contained in the Collective Agreement between the Federation and the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (MANWU), which came into force early in June.

The agreement outlines the minimum wage and employment conditions in the construction sector, and requires that all employees falling in the listed categories must be registered with the Namibia Building Workers Pension Fund.

The agreement was gazetted on 06 June 2024.

The CIF Chief Executive, Bärbel Kirchner, commented “Members of the CIF are well acquainted with the requirements set out in the Collective Agreement, including the provisions for pension fund services. The provisions of the Collective Agreement are legally enforceable and applicable to every employer in the construction sector. Ultimately, our sector is the first, if not the only sector, that requires that their employees are registered with a pension fund. However, we need to look at those companies that are not members of the CIF that are often in contravention of the Collective Agreement.”

Mr Enwich Kazondu, executive principal officer, of the Namibia Building Workers Pension Fund emphasised the significance of the mandatory provision of a pension fund in the construction sector: “The provision of a pension fund is a crucial aspect of ensuring the financial security and well-being of employees in the construction sector. We are committed to working with employers to facilitate the registration of employees with the fund in compliance with the Collective Agreement.”

The agreement also covers an annual service allowance, living away allowance, and provisions for protective clothing and safety equipment. It further emphasises the importance of expected productivity levels, alongside the rights of employees.

“We urge all employers in the construction sector to adhere to the provisions of the Collective Agreement and ensure the registration of their employees with the NBWPF. By doing so, employers can contribute to the financial security and welfare of their employees, in line with the requirements of the agreement,” said Kazondu.

Ms Justina Jonas, the Unioin Secretary General said ”It is critical that everyone in the construction sector is aware of the requirements as stipulated in the Collective Agreement. Every employer in the construction sector must adhere to it, whether they are large foreign contractors or Namibia’s own contractors, large or small. Everyone must register their workers with a pension fund.

“We also want to see that these provision are enforced by the labour inspectorate in the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation. Without monitoring and enforcement, the provision of the gazetted Collective Agreement will be undermined and weakened. So labour inspectors must inform themselves and do their inspection, even in remote places of our country,” she stated.