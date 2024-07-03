Biggest brewer drives green targets with supplier partners

The parent of the Okahandja-based brewer, AB InBev Namibia, has set a target to be carbon net-zero in 16 years, at 2040. To achieve this goal, the group has identified their suppliers as a key component in greening the brewer’s value chains.

To highlight the integral role that AB InBev’s suppliers play, the company recently brought together business heads from its major supplier organisations across Africa, to participate in the impactful “Eclipse CEO Event”.

The agenda underscored the importance of climate resilience to AB InBev in Africa, while delving into the unique challenges and opportunities presented. In addition, there was a commendable showcase of the progress of AB InBev’s Africa Zone through collaboration across their value chain, with suppliers sharing best practices that could be adopted and scaled for greater impact.

Chief Executive of South African Breweries, Richard Rivett-Carnac, noted in his welcoming address “The journey to decarbonise our footprint is not one we can embark on alone. Therefore, only through our collective action and partnership with our suppliers, can we succeed in achieving our Global ambition of net-zero emissions across our value-chain by 2040.”

AB InBev Africa Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability, Kyle Day, said “The Eclipse programme is in its third year, and we have recognised that amplifying commitment is critical. Our suppliers represent the largest portion of our emissions and where we see the greatest opportunity. As a first step, we are committed to reduce our total emissions across our value chain by 25%, through our partnerships, we are on track to achieve this goal in the short term.”

At the event, five suppliers who had made significant strides in sustainability and innovation were honoured for their partnership in 2023. While Frigoglass Group, leading glass producer, bagged the enviable award for “The Most Ambitious Climate Target in 2023”. Jaco Wagenaar, Service Manager – South East Africa said, “It is something special to be recognised for our pursuit of ambitious climate targets, and this award validates our ongoing efforts and commitment to sustainability. We are proud to work alongside AB InBev in creating a greener future.”

With climate action being a focus area for AB InBev, collaborating with its suppliers will progress the entire value-chain to a sustainable future. “We hope that the outcomes of the event have reinforced AB InBev Africa’s commitment to decarbonise and highlighted the need for collective action” concluded Day.