Shifeta updates on wildlife protection efforts at National Stakeholder Forum

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, provided a detailed overview of ongoing efforts in wildlife protection and law enforcement at the 2024 Annual National Stakeholder Forum held this week.

According to Shifeta, Namibia has long been recognized for its successful conservation strategies, which have significantly reduced poaching rates since the late 1980s and early 1990s, particularly targeting iconic species such as rhinos and elephants.

Shifeta attributed these achievements to the implementation of effective Protected Areas and Wildlife Management Policies, coupled with the rapid expansion of community-based natural resource management initiatives, including the Conservancy and Community Forest Programme.

However, despite these successes, Shifeta acknowledged the growing challenges posed by escalating wildlife crime activities.

He highlighted that criminal syndicates involved in poaching and trafficking operations are becoming increasingly sophisticated and continue to pose a significant threat to Namibia’s wildlife populations.

“In the year 2023, we observed a slight increase in rhino poaching compared to the previous year, with 83 rhinos poached,” Shifeta said.

He expressed optimism that ongoing tactical responses and collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, law enforcement agencies, and local communities will yield positive results in dismantling these criminal networks.

Regarding pangolins, Shifeta noted a concerning surge in seizures during 2023 following a decline in 2022, attributing this to intensified law enforcement efforts, including the establishment of Special Courts. He emphasized the need for a deeper understanding of the drivers behind pangolin trafficking to effectively combat this illicit trade.

On a more positive note, Shifeta highlighted the steady increase in Namibia’s elephant population, attributing this to dedicated anti-poaching efforts in key elephant ranges. However, he cautioned against complacency, noting the persistent threat of illicit ivory trade in the region, which remains a priority for law enforcement agencies.

During the forum, Shifeta also addressed emerging challenges such as the trafficking of live plants for the international ornamental-plant market. He highlighted recent successes in understanding and disrupting these illegal activities, citing the arrest of an international kingpin in possession of the near-endemic Adenia pechuelii plant in Opuwo.

Shifeta underscored the importance of partnerships in combating wildlife crime, acknowledging the contributions of various government agencies, international funding partners, NGOs, and local communities. He praised the dedication and bravery of frontline wildlife protection personnel and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening crime prevention and law enforcement efforts.

The forum concluded with the launch of the 2023 National Report on Wildlife Protection and Law Enforcement, which Minister Shifeta described as a testament to Namibia’s inter-sectoral commitment and progress in fighting environmental crime.

He emphasised the report’s role in providing transparency and fostering a greater understanding of the challenges and successes in wildlife conservation efforts.