Government allocates N$365 million subsidy to aid electricity consumers

The Government has allocated approximately N$365 million to subsidize electricity costs for the upcoming 2024/2025 financial year, effective from 01 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, a move set to provide much-needed relief to electricity consumers.

Announcing it on Wednesday, Electricity Control Board (ECB), Chief Executive, Robert Kahimise said the decision was made following the plight of the nation on the affordability of electricity. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo engaged the ECB, collectively to look into the plight of electricity consumers.

“This means that the consumers will pay the same tariffs as per the schedule of approved tariffs for 2023/2024 and we will allow Licensees to deviate from the approved 2024/2025 Schedule of Tariffs as per Section 27 (3) of the Electricity Act. Approximately N$221 million of the N$365 million has been set aside to assist NamPower to execute their mandate and to ensure uninterrupted security of electricity supply,” added Kahimise.

He informed that in line with Section 27 of the Electricity Act, the Board has approved an Effective 8% bulk electricity tariff for NamPower for the Financial year 2024/2025 and the tariff approvals for the major distribution utilities, which were effective from 1 July,” he said.

He further explained that the remaining N$144 million would be utilised by the distribution utilities to lessen the impact of the electricity tariff on their customers for the said period.

“As such we will engage the Licensees on the modalities for recovering their approved revenue requirement for the 2024/2005 financial year,” he said.

He further said the ECB has approved targeted social tariffs like pensioner tariffs and low consumer household tariffs, they have made assessments of the impact of tariffs on vulnerable groups through a KPI on the percentage of electricity cost vs household income as part of the annual tariff review process, and they have also utilised the Long Run Marginal Cost Fund, which is the construction of the 20MW Omburu PV Plant with a Tariff of 16 cents/kWh to cushion price increases.

Kahimise said cost reflectivity is a necessary condition for the long-term viability and sustainability of the Electricity Supply Industry.

“Tariffs that are set at a level that allows utilities to cover their full cost of providing services have a self-funding power sector, have financial viability of utilities, have private sector investment and regional electricity trade,” he emphasised.

Talking on the electricity situation in SADC, Kahimise said there is a substantial shortage of energy in the region at this stage and this situation will prevail over the next several years until enough new generation and transmission capacity has been built, thus putting pressure on energy tariffs not only in Namibia but in the entire SADC region.

“Specifically the drought situation in countries where Namibia imports power from such as Zambia and Zimbabwe, it is necessary that NamPower has sufficient funds to procure power from alternatives when necessary to ensure the security of supply,” he concluded.