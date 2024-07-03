NamWater owed N$2.1 billion – Urges settlement of overdue bills to ensure dependable water supply

Water utility, NamWater is currently owed over N$2.1 billion by town councils and individual consumers nationwide, Lot Ndamanomhata, NamWater’s Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications said in a statement, emphasising the urgent need for customers to settle their outstanding bills.

Ndamanomhata underscored the importance of these payments for funding continuous water supply operations, maintaining existing infrastructure, and expanding capabilities.

In response to the outstanding debts, NamWater plans to transition to prepaid bulk water meters to promote responsible water usage and ensure upfront payments. The utility is also considering implementing prepaid meters for individual residents as a new standard.

“We urge customers with unpaid accounts to visit their nearest NamWater office to arrange payment plans,” Ndamanomhata urged, stressing that settling bills contribute to sustainable development, responsible water use, and the preservation of infrastructure for future generations.

He highlighted NamWater’s commitment to enhancing water infrastructure, noting a planned N$3.5 billion investment over the next three years to expand capacity and meet growing demand across various regions.

“Our collective efforts will ensure resilient infrastructure capable of supporting socio-economic growth,” he said.

He reiterated NamWater’s commitment to balancing cost recovery with the affordability of water services, particularly for rural communities, under the government’s Water Supply and Sanitation Policy.