GIPF urges prompt admission of active members, especially teachers

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has raised concerns over a substantial number of

unadmitted employees from participating employers, despite the mandatory requirement for all permanent employees to be admitted to the Fund.

Highlighting the issue, GIPF reports that the Ministry of Education employees make up approximately 75% of those affected by delays or non-admission to the Fund.

Edwin Tjiramba, General Manager Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement at GIPF, emphasized the importance of members verifying their admission status promptly.

“Members who are unsure of their admission status should visit the nearest GIPF office or access the Fund’s website for guidance on the ‘Member Portal’ under the Self Service Kiosk tab,” he stated.

In cases where discrepancies are discovered, Tjiramba advised members to contact their Human Resources offices immediately and ensure all required documents are submitted to GIPF without delay.

Addressing the urgency, he noted that swift action could prevent future complications and ensure timely receipt of entitled benefits.

The delay or failure in admission, according to Tjiramba, poses significant challenges and potential issues affecting both members and the Fund’s operational efficiency. “Membership in the Fund is not just a benefit but a condition of service,” he stressed, urging participating employers to expedite the admission process for their employees.

Tjiramba further warned about the adverse consequences of delayed admissions, particularly the impact on benefits payments, which are critical, especially in cases requiring urgent funeral benefits. “Delays can cause distress to bereaved families who rely on these funds for burial arrangements,” he added.

Moreover, Tjiramba highlighted that delayed admissions create opportunities for fraudulent activities, including the registration of ghost employees, which undermine the Fund’s integrity and lead to financial discrepancies.

“Accurate admission records are essential to avoid misstatements of the Fund’s liabilities, which could affect its financial health and actuarial soundness,” he cautioned.

“Being a member of the GIPF provides financial security and peace of mind, knowing that your future is safeguarded. Do not delay in ensuring your admission to the Fund. Act now and secure your financial future with the GIPF. Together, we can build a more efficient and reliable pension fund for all members,” he concluded.