Financial struggles persist for local consumers despite signs of improvement – TransUnion

Information and insights company, TransUnion on Wednesday released its latest Consumer Pulse Study revealing ongoing financial challenges among Namibian consumers. The impact of job losses, salary cuts, and soaring inflation continues to weigh heavily on households.

In Q2 2024, 38% of consumers faced stagnant incomes, while 34% reported decreased incomes. However, these figures represent a slight improvement from Q3 2023, which saw a decrease of two and six percentage points, respectively. Encouragingly, there is a glimmer of hope as 28% of households reported increased incomes, up from 20% in Q3 2023, they said.

“Namibian consumers are showing remarkable resilience in the face of financial challenges. While many are experiencing financial strain, their optimism about future income prospects and the proactive steps they are taking to manage their finances is commendable,” said Lara Enslin, Chief Executive at TransUnion Namibia.

Inflation, averaging 5.9% in 2023 driven by a surge in food prices, has exerted pressure on disposable income and spending. Although overall consumer inflation decreased to 4.9% in the first five months of 2024, it remained a significant concern for respondents – exacerbated by the sharp escalation of transport inflation driven by rising fuel prices.

According to the company, many consumers have revised their household budgets in response to these financial pressures. Over the past three months, 52% of households opted to reduce discretionary spending, primarily Millennials (27–42 years old) at 56% and Gen X (43–58 years old) at 57%. Furthermore, 27% cancelled or reduced digital services, and another 27% cancelled subscriptions and memberships.

Enslin noted that this prioritisation of essential expenses over discretionary ones indicates a proactive approach to managing financial challenges.

A significant 81% of Namibian consumers feel optimistic about their future income prospects, an increase of eight percentage points from Q3 2023, the company said, adding that this optimism is particularly strong among younger generations, with 85% of Gen Z (born 1995 to 2010) and 82% of Millennials expressing confidence in income growth.

Despite a prevailing sense of optimism about future income prospects, TransUnion said 49% of consumers anticipate difficulties in meeting their existing bill and loan obligations – a staggering increase from 45% in Q3 2023. To cope, 36% of respondents plan to make partial payments, 35% will seek temporary work, and 25% intend to borrow from friends or family.

On a positive note, looking ahead, 44% intended to increase their retirement investments in the coming quarter. At the same time, 39% plan to spend more on medical services, and 36% on digital services. Additionally, 46% of consumers expect to pay more towards bills and loans in the coming year.

TransUnion said nearly all consumers (94%) consider access to credit essential. However, only 32% feel they have sufficient access, a slight decline from 34% in Q3 2023. In Q2 2024, credit demand surged, with 41% of respondents planning to seek new credit within the next year. Millennials and Gen X showed the most interest, at 42% and 43% respectively. Among those planning to seek credit, 35% considered student loans with 31% (eight percentage points more than in Q3 2023) looking at personal loans.

While most consumers (60%) followed through on planned credit applications, fear of rejection based on income or job status (34%) and the high cost of credit (28%) were notable reasons why they abandoned plans to apply for credit. This could be as a result of the bank lending rate being at a high of 11.5%, which led to increased debt repayment burdens.

Meanwhile in terms of digital fraud and identity protection, TransUnion said Namibia’s low internet penetration continued in Q2 2024, with 75% of consumers conducting less than half their transactions online. Efforts to combat digital fraud showed some success, with the percentage of respondents unsuccessfully targeted by fraudsters declining to 52% from 59% last year. However, another 11% were targeted and fell victim to digital fraud, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and education on recognising and reporting fraudulent activities. This is further highlighted by the high percentage (37%) of respondents who remained unaware of any fraud attempts.

Money and gift card scams were the most prevalent fraudulent scheme experienced by those targeted, affecting 37% of respondents, followed by vishing (31%) and phishing (29%). Consumers’ concern about sharing personal information increased to 91%, with identity theft (76%) and invasion of privacy (75%) being primary concerns, TransUnion added.

“These numbers show that strengthening cybersecurity measures and promoting digital literacy among all age groups are crucial to effectively mitigate digital fraud risks. At the same time, consumers should check their credit reports regularly to flag any possible fraud that affects their credit scores, as early as possible,” concluded Enslin.