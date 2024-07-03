Legal giant Justice Silungwe passes to eternal rest

The Judicial Service Commission announced the passing of Mr Justice Annel Musenga Silungwe SC, in life a former Chief Justice of Zambia who later served on the Namibian bench after Independence, establishing several structures in the legal environment.

The Namibian Chief Justice, Justice Peter Shivute, said in a statement that Chief Justice Silungwe had close and strong ties with Namibia and the Namibian Judiciary, leaving an indelible mark on the legal community.

“In 1999, Chief Justice Silungwe joined the Bench as a substantive judge of the High Court of Namibia after serving in an acting capacity as judge of the High Court and the Supreme Court in 1995 and 1996. He served again in the High Court in 2009.

He played a pivotal role in legal education as the first Director of the Justice Training Centre (JTC) from 1995 to 1999. Under his leadership, the JTC provided comprehensive legal training to law graduates, ensuring their successful admission to the legal profession.

He further served as the Founding Chairperson of the Magistrates Commission, having been appointed to the Commission in June 2003.

“On behalf of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission and the support staff in the Office of the Judiciary, and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the late Chief Justice Silungwe, the Judiciary of Zambia and the people of Zambia on the loss of this Pan-Africanist giant and servant of the people of both Zambia and Nambia. May his soul rest in eternal peace, stated Chief Justice Shivute.

Mr Justice Silungwe died on 30 June 2024 after a period of illness.