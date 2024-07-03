Richelieu Eagles clashes with Punjab Cricket Association in 2024 Castle Lite series

Cricket Namibia announced that the Richelieu Eagles and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) from India will lock horns in the 2024 Castle Lite series.

This series marks a thrilling return of top-tier cricket action on local soil, promising a feast of five One Day matches that will captivate cricket enthusiasts from 3 to 10 July, at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek.

The Richelieu Eagles, fresh from their campaign at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies, are eager to make their mark in the Castle Lite series. This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the Eagles to demonstrate their prowess and entertain their loyal fan base with high-quality cricket.

Facing off against the Eagles is the formidable squad from the Punjab Cricket Association, comprising seasoned players with extensive experience in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL). The inclusion of such seasoned campaigners ensures a fiercely competitive series, promising thrilling encounters that will be closely watched by cricket aficionados worldwide.

The Richelieu Eagles have assembled a diverse squad of 20 players, including promising talents and seasoned campaigners, reflecting their commitment to depth and flexibility throughout the series. This selection also provides an opportunity for emerging players to prove their mettle at the senior level.

All matches of the Castle Lite series will commence at 9:30 AM at the Wanderers Sports Club, promising action-packed cricket that promises to thrill fans and showcase the skill and talent of both teams.