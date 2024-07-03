N$3.3 billion trade deficit recorded in May

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) this week released the latest trade statistics for May 2024, revealing a trade deficit of N$3.3 billion.

This represents a deterioration compared to the deficits of N$3.1 billion in April 2024 and N$2.9 billion in May 2023.

According to NSA Statistician General, Alex Shimuafeni, South Africa maintained its position as Namibia’s primary trading partner for both imports and exports.

The composition of exports in May 2024 was predominantly minerals, including precious stones (diamonds), non-monetary gold, ‘Copper and articles of copper’, and petroleum oils. Fish was the sole non-mineral product among the top five exports.

During the same period, re-exports saw a notable increase of 32.6% month-on-month and 85.1% year-on-year. The re-exports were mainly comprised of Precious stones (diamonds), ‘Copper and articles of copper’, and ‘nickel ores and concentrates.

In contrast, imports were dominated by petroleum oils, ‘nickel ores and concentrates, precious stones (diamonds), ‘motor vehicles for the transportation of goods’, and medicaments.

Meanwhile, regarding specific commodities, the country imported blankets worth N$10.8 million while exporting blankets valued at N$29,387 in May 2024.