City of Windhoek installs new bus stops

The City of Windhoek has recently installed new bus stop shelters in Katutura, located opposite the Puma Service Station along Independence Avenue.

This initiative, led by Mr. JP Brand, the workshop’s foreman, aims to replace aging and worn-out shelters across the city.

According to city officials, these newly designed bus stop shelters are not only innovative but also cost-effective, as they are produced internally. Israel Kahiurika, Divisional Head overseeing the project, highlighted that this approach significantly reduces expenses for the City while providing valuable hands-on experience for their interns.

“The team completed construction of these bus stop shelters in just three weeks,” Kahiurika noted.

In addition to the bus stop shelters, the Fleet Division has also fabricated hand-washing station stands for the City’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.

Kahiurika emphasised that these initiatives underscore the division’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and community service.