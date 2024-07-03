N$665 Million water project to enhance Kavango East and West’s water security

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Carl Schlettwein this week initiated a significant milestone with the launch of a N$665 million project aimed at expanding the Rundu Water Treatment Plant.

The project which represents the third-largest initiative in the country’s infrastructure landscape is set to bolster water security and stimulate socio-economic growth in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions.

These areas have experienced significant population growth due to both rural and urban migration. Once completed, the expanded water treatment plant will serve Rundu’s population of 118,000 residents and benefit neighbouring communities within a radius of approximately 100km to the west and east of the region.

The project funded by a loan from the African Development Bank as part of the country’s water sector support program will include, a purification plant with a capacity of 36,000 cubic meters per day expandable to 72,000 cubic meters in the future, Schlettwein said.

The project will also build new infrastructure to draw water from the Kavango River, initially pumping 80,000 cubic meters per day, with room to add more pumps later, he said, adding that additional storage reservoirs totaling 35,500 cubic meters will be constructed, along with new pump stations and pipelines to improve water distribution in Rundu and Nkarapamwe.

These upgrades aim to address the outdated infrastructure and meet the increasing water demand.

“The current water supply infrastructure in Rundu has surpassed its useful economic lifespan, making it increasingly difficult to meet the growing water demands of our population,” Schlettwein said.

The untreated water from the Kavango River, a major watercourse in southwestern Africa, flowing through Angola, Namibia, and Botswana, poses health risks to local communities.

According to Schlettwein, the project responds to the urgent need for potable water and reliable water supply in Rundu and nearby regions.

“By ensuring a reliable water supply, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for Rundu and its surrounding communities,” he said.

Meanwhile the project is part of broader efforts to improve water infrastructure and support sustainable development across the country.