Capricorn Academy for school leavers launched

The Capricorn Academy for School Leavers, an initiative spearheaded by Bank Windhoek under its “Young Talent Programme”, was officially launched in Windhoek on Tuesday with the unveiling of its first cohort of ten successful candidates.

In May 2024, the Capricorn Foundation committed N$1 million to fund this programme, a subsidiary initiative of Bank Windhoek, as part of its dedicated effort to empower youth and combat unemployment.

The selected candidates were warmly welcomed to Windhoek, where they participated in a comprehensive induction and onboarding programme and the following branches will host the selected candidates: Mariental: Dirlon Reynolds; Katima Mulilo: Musiyabai Tabale and Iuze Muitumwa; Osjifo: Juliana Fillipus; Ondangwa: Anna Haikali and Mateus Joseph; Outapi: Edla Tjikaka; Oshakati: David Nangombe; Keetmanshoop: Shawnae Stoffel and Opuwo: Vamanouzeu Muzuma.

“The programme’s structure, which includes extensive training and job placements over 18 months, reflects a commitment to the Foundation nurturing talent and preparing individuals for fulfilling careers in the banking sector. We are happy that this initiative serves as a significant stepping stone towards economic independence and professional growth,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

The programme recognises the unique challenges that young people in small towns face, such as limited access to education and employment opportunities. These individuals often encounter significant obstacles to advancing their careers. By providing training and job opportunities locally, the programme addresses unemployment and contributes to the development and empowerment of rural communities.

With more than 750 applications received, the programme shows early success and a commitment to empowering the young workforce. It highlights the importance of providing opportunities for those facing challenges in accessing education and employment, ensuring a promising future.

“Investing in our youth reduces unemployment, alleviates poverty, and creates a skilled and motivated workforce leading to increased productivity and innovativeness,” said Louretta Louw, Head of People Development at Bank Windhoek.

The Emerging Bankers Programme represents a promising model for addressing youth unemployment in Namibia. It offers hope and opportunity to the next generation. This initiative has the potential to make a difference, drive significant positive change, and foster inclusive economic growth.