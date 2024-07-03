Select Page

Caltex re-enters local fuel market through Chevron Bachmus partnership

Jul 3, 2024

The Caltex brand is set to come back to local service stations as Chevron Brands International LLC  announced a long-term retail trademark licensing agreement with Bachmus Oil and Fuel Supplies, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chevron has appointed Bachmus as its licensee for the Caltex brand, empowering them to sell, market, and distribute fuels under the Caltex banner across Namibia.

The objective is to bolster the nationwide network of Caltex service stations. Caltex, recognized globally as a premium brand, has a substantial presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Chevron’s reentry into the Namibian retail market follows its 2022 venture into the country’s upstream oil and gas sector. This expansion assumed operatorship of the PEL 90 offshore deepwater block in the Orange Basin. Recently, in April 2024, Chevron also secured an 80% operating interest in the offshore block PEL 82 in the Walvis Basin, further reinforcing its commitment to the region.

“Re-entering the Namibian retail market is a significant milestone for Chevron. Through a nationwide network of retail fuel sites, we plan to build the strength of the Caltex brand in close collaboration with Bachmus. The brand promises quality and reliable energy to motorists in Namibia. We are confident that this partnership will generate new growth opportunities and look forward to a long and successful relationship,” said Danielle Lincoln, Vice President of Chevron International Products.

In response to the partnership, Corne van Schalkwyk, Managing Director of Bachmus Oil and Fuel expressed enthusiasm stating that they are honoured to partner with Chevron as they return to Namibia’s retail market with its Caltex brand.

Bachmus has the expertise and the infrastructure to support the growth of Caltex fuel stations in Namibia. “We believe the synergies between Bachmus and Chevron will bring great value for the consumers in the form of quality products and services.”

“We look forward to collaborating closely with them to provide energy solutions to the Namibian market,” he concluded.

 

