N$20 million DRC Police Station launched to bring protection closer to community

By Adolf Kaure.

The groundbreaking for the new Police Station at the DRC informal settlement in Swakopmund took place on Tuesday as part of a public private partnership between Rössing Uranium and the Swakopmund Municipality.

Rössing sponsors the project for N$20 million as part of their corporate social responsibility while the Swakopmund Municipality has availed the land. The Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) is the third party in the partnership.

NAMPOL Inspector General, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo said that the groundbreaking is testimony that services are brought closer to the people amid the growing population of Swakopmund.

“I am fully aware that the community of DRC used to get police services from the Mondesa Police Station which is quite a distance from here, hence this facility will ensure that the police responds to the community’s needs in a timely manner as well as improved crime prevention in the area.”

“The management of the Namibian Police Force took serious note of the prevalent crimes in Erongo Region, particularly in the area of the DRC ranging from assault, robbery, theft from person, Gender Violence and related cases, rape, drunken driving, and drug and alcohol abuse, to mention just a few.”

“This indeed gives us sleepless nights. I would like therefore to direct the Regional Commander of Erongo and his entire management to intensify crime prevention efforts and work closely with the community to ensure that all crimes and social ills are rooted out of our society,” Shikongo said.

The 2023 Housing and Population Census states that there are over 80,000 people residing in Swakopmund, a figure that has doubled since 2011. The DRC Informal Settlement on the outskirts of Swakopmund houses over 50,000 of those residents.

The Police chief further expressed his gratitude on behalf of NAMPOL for Rössing’s sponsorship of the Police Station and the Swakopmund Municipality for availing the land on which it will be constructed.

“I would like to express our profound gratitude once again to the management of Rössing Uranium for their generous donation and unwavering support. Similarly, I would also like to thank the Swakopmund Municipality as well as other stakeholders for always prioritizing the safety of our citizens.”

“Together, we will continue to build a safer, stronger and more prosperous Namibia for all its citizens and visitors. May this partnership continue to flourish and may this project serve as an apparatus of peace, justice, and prosperity for generations to come,” said Shikongo.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Etienne Maritz said that a holistic approach is required from all stakeholders, to be able to address crime.

“I would like to appeal to all the residents of DRC Settlement not to harbour criminals, even though they may be your family members or friends.”

“Instead, discourage them from committing criminal activities and other social ills, so that they may be part of the law-abiding citizens of our beautiful country.”

“Therefore, I encourage you to report criminal activities to the police. I urge all leaders and the community to join hands with the Namibian Police Force in the fight against crimes,” Maritz said as he spoke on behalf of his minister, Hon Albert Kawana.

The DRC Police Station will include a charge office, police holding cells, ablution facilities and other office space. The project is expected to take between eight and twelve months to complete.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new DRC Police Station in Swakopmund brought all the players in this project together. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)