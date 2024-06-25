Tralac on the heel of Africa’s Agenda 2063 with new guide

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Tralac (Trade Law Centre), a public benefit organisation based in South Africa has developed a technical guide to Africa’s transformation through the African Continental Free Trade Area, or AfCFTA for short.

Update in May this year, the guide focuses on the architecture of the AfCFTA agreement and what it covers. This edition includes an update on the Guided Trade Initiative as well as tariff negotiations for trade in goods, rules of origin, trade in services, Phase II and Phase III negotiations, dispute settlement, institutions, committees and other AfCFTA initiatives.

It also covers AfCFTA as a framework for Africa’s industrialisation, focussing on areas such as the expertise required and capacity generation in trade governance across Africa.

This is considered in the context that African countries are mostly resource exporters with very little investment in beneficiation or value-adding through local manufacturing. According to the guide, Africa has been experiencing premature deindustrialisation since the 1990s. Therefore, one of the four main objectives of the AfCFTA is to promote industrial development in Africa, the others relating to trade, integration and competitiveness.

“For the AfCFTA to be a facilitator of trade-driven industrialisation it has to meaningfully impact tariff and non-tariff barriers and so improve intra-African market access. Logistics and border challenges must also be resolved.”

Adding to that statement, it advocates for value-chain driven industrialisation, where the production chain stretches across several countries, permitting specialisation and the development of country and regional competencies and competitiveness in designated industrial sectors.

“There are opportunities to participate in continental value chains for African and global investors. Once a global investor establishes a commercial presence in one of the AfCFTA State Parties, it has access to trade opportunities under the AfCFTA. This makes the AfCFTA a very important vehicle to attract foreign direct investment from outside the continent. This in part explains the global interest in the AfCFTA,” states Tralac.

In 2012, the African Union (AU) decided to establish a continent-wide Free Trade Area. The negotiations to adopt the required international agreement began in 2015. All Members of the AU were invited to participate in these negotiations. The agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area was presented for signature at the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the AU Assembly on 21 March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda. After the required number of ratifications were deposited with the designated depositary the AfCFTA Agreement entered into force on 30 May 2019.