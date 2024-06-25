Kraatz Engineering obtains ISO certification – prepares for oil & gas expansion

Kraatz Engineering based in Walvis Bay, announced earlier in June that is has received ISO 9001:2015 certification after completing the vetting process through a series of external audits conducted by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an internationally accredited registrar and classification society that provides certification services to ensure organizations meet international quality management standards

The journey to ISO 9001:2015 certification was marked by numerous challenges but also significant milestones. The initial step involved a thorough assessment of the company’s existing processes, followed by a commitment from top management, led by Managing Director Frank Kernstock, to adopt ISO 9001:2015 standards.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS), ensuring that organizations consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification assures clients and partners that Kraatz’s processes, systems, services, and documentation align with global standards for quality assurance.

Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects Kraatz’s dedication to excellence and aligns with the core values of its parent, the O&L Group.

“It underscores our commitment to creating a sustainable future, delivering excellence in product and service quality, and fostering successful, progressive relationships. This certification showcases Kraatz’s empowered and inspired leadership team and highlights the dedication of its employees to maintaining the highest standards of quality,” said Kernstock.

The Quality Policy statement, signed in August last year marked the official start of the certification process. Developing the internal documented processes required extensive collaboration with stakeholders across Kraatz. With the support of the preferred certification body, DNV, Kraatz underwent a rigorous audit process, culminating in successful certification.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification enhances Kraatz’s ability to deliver high-quality products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty. The certification supports continuous improvement efforts, leading to better performance, increased sales, and a stronger reputation within the industry. It opens doors to new high-profile clients and sectors, particularly in the rapidly expanding Oil & Gas sector in Namibia.

“The dedication and hard work of the Kraatz team are truly commendable, especially in reaching this goal within just 10 months. Well-done to everyone involved; I am very proud of you all!” said Kernstock.

Kraatz Engineering Managing Director, Frank Kernstock (centre) with the ISO certificate that confirms the company’s adherence to international quality standards.