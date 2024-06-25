Dr Esperance Luvindao launches her healthcare scholarship

Founder of Osaat Africa Health Foundation, Dr Esperance Luvindao has launched the Dr Esperance Luvindao Healthcare Scholarship Award, established to support the dreams of aspiring healthcare students in the country.

The Foundation said the scholarship will aid those who are in need of financial support to pursue their education. “In order to qualify for the scholarship, interested candidates must email [email protected] to book a slot to write a short multiple choice paper on the information learned on contraceptives, HIV and breast cancer on the osaatafrica.com website.

Aspiring students that pass the assessment will then have an opportunity to apply for the scholarship by submitting their 1-page CV, 1-page motivational letter and the certificate of successful completion of the MCQ assessment to be considered for a fully paid scholarship to study health related courses at the scholarship partner institutions. The key aspect of the scholarship programme is placing these young women in internship programmes after the completion of their studies to offer a full circle impact chain,” stated the Foundation.

The scholarship will cover full tuition and some academic related expenses for the selected students, embodying Dr Luvindao’s belief in the transformative power of education and the importance of community support. “Her achievements and unwavering dedication serve as a shining example of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many,” she said when announcing the launch of the scholarship.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the scholarship, Dr Luvindao emphasised how crucial the financial support of others during her years at St. Paul’s College was to her own academic and professional development.”I am excited about being able to give back to the community, because this is my opportunity to support the next generation of healthcare professionals. I aim to provide a similar foundation for aspiring healthcare students, which reinforces my commitment to the betterment of healthcare in Africa and the support of its future leaders,” she added.

The Foundation focuses on educating women about women’s health in their native languages, educating young women and girls through an animation series for better information retention, and advancing digital health for lower socio-economic groups.

“This is just the beginning,” said Dr Luvindao.