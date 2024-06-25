OM SEED concludes in Oshikoto Region

The Old Mutual Sustainable, Economic, and Empowerment Drive (OM SEED), concluded in the Oshikoto Region on 01 July, marking another year of Old Mutual empowering the country’s entrepreneurial minds.

Old Mutual said they awarded three stand out entrepreneurs who are set to make a lasting impact in their communities. “The OM SEED winner from the Oshikoto region is Robert Johannes, the founder of JRN Engineering Investment CC, who walked away with N$50,000, a company specialising in the manufacturing and design of various metal and fabricated products. In second place was Theodor Shithigona, the creative mind behind Theo Wood and Metal Fabrication, who won N$30,000 and his business designs and manufactures wood and metal utensils and products and in third place was Theuhill Veldtschoen, who won N$20,000 for his business, Veldtschoen Waste Management Solutions, specialising in a technology-based waste management app for collection, sorting, segregation, recycling, education and awareness.”

Johannes said winning the OM SEED first prize is a monumental achievement for them. “This funding will allow JRN Engineering Investment to expand our operations and enhance our product range. We are committed to delivering high quality metal products that meet the needs of our community.”

On his part Shithigona said this reward is a significant boos for Theo Wood and Metal Fabrication. “With OM SEED’s support, we will increase our production capacity and improve the quality of our products. Our goal is to contribute to the growth and development of our region through expertly crafted utensils and products.”

Veldtschoen said being recognised by OM SEED is a tremendous honour. “This prize will enable us to improve our app and increase our waste management services. We are dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and environmental awareness in our community.”

Old Mutual Namibia’s Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, Mignon du Preez said it is inspiring to see how the entrepreneurs from Oshikoto are using their talents to create sustainable businesses. “Over the course of this year, we have trained 40 entrepreneurs across four regions and awarded 12 entrepreneurs with their share of N$400,000 in prize money. Seeing the innovative solutions and dedication of these entrepreneurs reaffirms our belief in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives and communities. OM SEED is here to champion their journey.”

She said OM SEED has become a cornerstone for entrepreneurial growth by providing essential resources and support. They are fostering a new generation of business leaders who are driving economic development and social change. “The stories of perseverance and innovation we have encountered this year are truly inspiring and demonstrate the limitless potential of our nations’ entrepreneurs,” she concluded.

From the left, OM SEED Oshikoto Region Judge, Caroline Tjihero, Oshikoto winner and founder of JRN Engineering Investment CC, Robert Johannes, Oshikoto Region Judge, Teopolina Kampala and 2023 Oshikoto Region Judge, Vetarera Veii.