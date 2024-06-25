FNB sponsors WHS girls hockey

The Windhoek High School Girls first hockey team received a sponsorship worth N$15,000 from FNB Insurance, in their commitment to enhance the communities they serve in.

FNB said they presented the sponsorship to the Team on 27 June in preparation for their upcoming CTHIT Hockey Tournament scheduled for July 2024.

“This support provides the team with exposure to diverse sporting conditions, fostering skills development and independence. Ultimately, these young athletes will contribute positively to their communities,” they stated.

FNB Insurance Chief Executive, George Garrels (standing right) with the Windhoek High School Girls first hockey team.