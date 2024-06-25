NamWater launches N$19 million pipeline replacement

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Hon Calle Schlettwein officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ondangwa Omutsegonime pipeline replacement project which was launched last week at the utility’s office in Ondangwa.

NamWater Chief Executive, Abraham Nehemia said this project marks a significant milestone in their ongoing effort to enhance water security and support sustainable development in the Oshana and Oshikoto regions.

Governor of the Oshana Region, Elia Irimari said this replacement is not merely an upgrade, it is a commitment to ensure reliable water supply for communities which is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Schlettwein said this project signifies more that just infrastructure development, it represents a decisive step to securing a sustainable and reliable water supply. “Investing in this water infrastructure means investing in the people of this great nation.”

NamWater said this significant event marks the beginning of Phase 1 focusing on the critical l17 kilometre stretch from Ondangwa to Oshali. “The Ondangwa Omutsegwonime bulk water supply scheme, known as the South East (SE) scheme, is a vital lifeline for the Oshana and Oshikoto regions. Conveying potable water over 110 kilometres, it serves both urban centres and rural areas, ensuring reliable water supply to numerous towns and villages. The current infrastructure, however, is struggling to meet the escalating demand and is plagued by frequent pipe burst and supply interruptions,” they added.

They further explained that the design for the replacement pipeline has been meticulously crafted by the civil team in NamWater’s Engineering Services, showcasing the corporation’s competence and efficiency. “The contract for the construction of the Ondangwa Oshali section has been awarded to Homefin Properties cc, a Namibian contractor with a diverse range of experience, in partnership with China Jiangxi International Element.”

The project which is anticipated to be completed by the middle of next year, will eventually cost around N$91 million.

“We are gratefully for the unwavering support of the government, that has been instrumental in brining this project to fruition, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable development and reliable water supply infrastructure across the regions. We look forward to the positive impact his project will have on our communities, driving economic growth, health and overall well being, together we are investing in the future of the regions,” NamWater stated.