Creating a symphony with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

By Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director, Green Enterprise Solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated every aspect of our lives, at least if you take the media’s word for it. By leveraging AI every facet of our lives and work becomes more efficient and manageable.

However, when you ask questions and try to get an explanation from people who live and breath AI, they often can not offer the clarity you want on this topic. As someone who lives and breathes technology, AI is everything and more than we can wish from a work and industry perspective.

There are, however, some caveats. They used to say that computers and technology were only as smart as the people using them. This is somewhat true with AI applications as well. However, these applications are very forgiving, and there is a massive ‘machine-learning’ element to AI application. The more you use a specific AI application, the more prompts, and data it is given, the better it becomes. It makes its users better, as well. I like to use the analogy of an orchestra when explaining AI.

An orchestra is usually made up of different parts, wind, woodwind, brass, percussion and string instruments. They all have their notes to play, their melodies and rhythms to project, yet it can only come together in a beautiful musical symphony if they play together. The same applies to companies, whether large or small.

The company’s different departments, client services, manufacturing, finance, logistics, HR and many others must work together to make the company work optimally. If the different departments work against each other or are unaware of what the other departments are doing, you are merely creating a terrible cacophony of noise. Large organisation leverage AI to ensure that departments work together. Their information flow and data are harnessed in such a way to improve service delivery and create self-learning AI tools within the organisations.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are only beginning to recognise the immense potential that AI holds for their growth and competitiveness. SMEs should implement and leverage AI tools for their benefit, and Namibian SMEs also need to make this leap. One of the significant advantages that AI brings to small organisation is the ability to enhance decision-making processes.

AI powered analytic processes vast amounts of data in real time, providing valuable insights that help SMEs understand customer preferences, predict market trends, and optimize operational efficiencies. For instance, AI algorithms can analyse customer behaviour patterns on e-commerce platforms to recommend personalized products or services, thereby improving conversion rates.

Just like in an orchestra performing a recital or a symphony, it once again comes down to an organisation understanding what each department does and how to optimise and leverage it to its advantage. This understanding and optimisation empowers SMEs, making them feel in control of their operations and competitiveness.

Just like an orchestra that has played together for a long time knows how to anticipate and seamlessly and effortlessly perform the most moving and mesmerizing symphonies, SMEs can replicate this by embracing AI driven technologies.

It allows them to compensate for the lack of staffing and innovate, improve efficiently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As AI becomes increasingly integral to business success, smaller organisation embracing it today are likely to emerge as leaders in their industries tomorrow.

While the journey may be challenging, engaging technology experts who can act as the conductors of your organisation’s data should provide reassurance and confidence in the process. SMEs are only scratching the surface when it comes to embracing the power of AI, with the right guidance and partners, it can transform an organisation.