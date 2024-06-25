Select Page

World’s largest floating book fair comes to Namibia again

Posted by | Jul 1, 2024 |

The Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair will be open to the public at the Port of Walvis Bay from 5 July until 21 July.

The Logos Hope Namibia Advance Preparation Team said the Logos Hope arrived in the country on 28 June and was welcomed by the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Trevino Forbes and residents of the town. “Logos Hope’s on board book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5000 different titles at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith,” they added.

They said the Logos Hope was previously in the country in August 2016, when thousands of visitors were welcomed up the gangways. “With children’s titles, academic text, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy,” they emphasised.

They further explained that the Visitor Experience Deck, which is also open to the public, beckons exploration. “From the welcoming area, offering an introduction to the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the International Café, where delightful treats like cream, drinks and snacks are available for purchase, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” they concluded.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

