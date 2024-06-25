Select Page

Health professionals convene with private sector support

Posted by | Jul 1, 2024 |

Health professionals convene with private sector support

The upcoming 43rd Annual Medical Congress is drawing the attention of the corporate world with a major sponsorship announced at the end of June. The congress, slated for Friday and Saturday, 12 and 13 July in Windhoek, is the country’s biggest regular gathering of medical professionals.

Capricorn Private Wealth (CPW) announced that it will support the congress with a significant sponsorship of N$200,000. At a presentation ceremony, representatives of the Medical Association of Namibia, Dr David Weber and Dr Armid Azadeh, received the sponsorship from Capricorn Private Wealth.

As chairman of the Medical Association, Dr Weber said “It is good for us to re-focus and re-look at the basics and then build onwards,” referring to the theme which focuses on how the medical industry is exploring unique innovations.

CPW Executive Officer of Banking, Chris Matthee said that as part of the Capricorn Group, CPW is privileged to be a Connector of Positive Change in partnering with MAN during the upcoming medical congress adding that CPW’s expert advisors will engage the medical professionals to offer tailor-made financial solutions.

CPW Executive Officer of Wealth, Fouché Brand said “CPW is proud of its collaborative relationship with many healthcare institutions, professionals, experts, and members of the medical fraternity in Namibia.”

The congress will be held at the University of Namibia Hage Geingob Campus. Delegates, exhibitors, medical doctors and students from across the country will attend.

The 2023 congress was attended by more than 250 medical professionals.

From the left, Fouché Brand of Capricorn Private Wealth, Dr David Weber, chairman of the Medical Association of Namibia, Dr Armid Azadeh, an association representative and Chris Matthee, also of Capricorn Private Wealth.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Have a heart for pets

Have a heart for pets

27 November 2015

EU funds to reduce mother and child mortality

EU funds to reduce mother and child mortality

1 March 2013

House Acacia to accommodate more cancer patients by April

House Acacia to accommodate more cancer patients by April

18 January 2018

More medical assistance to contain COVID-19 arrives

More medical assistance to contain COVID-19 arrives

24 April 2020