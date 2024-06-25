Select Page

Forum empowers youth in the energy sector with sponsorship

Jun 28, 2024

The Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) has signed a sponsorship agreement with PSW Namibia, a subsidiary of the Norwegian Oil & Gas Technology company, PSW Technology.

The Forum in a statement said the sponsorship from PSW Namibia will directly support their wide-ranging initiatives focused on educating and empowering young Namibians.

These initiatives include training programmes, workshop, and other educational activities designed to up-skill young professionals and aspiring leaders in the energy sector.

Additionally, PSW Technology will invest in direct training and employment opportunities for young Namibians, providing them with essential hands-on experience and valuable career prospects.

The sponsorship meanwhile aligns with PSW Technology’s core values of sustainability, innovation, and community development.

“By investing in the potential of Namibian youth, PSW Technology is not only enhancing the local workforce but also contributing to the overall growth and innovation within Namibia’s energy landscape. This partnership exemplifies how businesses can play a pivotal role in driving sustainable development and fostering economic resilience,” they said.

Executive Chairperson of NYEF, Fanuel Shinedima said they are immensely grateful to PSW Namibian and PSW Technology for their generous support.

“This sponsorship will enable us to expand our programs and reach more young Namibians, providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in the energy sector. Together, we are shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our country,” he added.

Vice President: Business Development of PSW Technology, Arild Helland said they believe in the power of education and the importance of nurturing local talent.

“Our collaboration with NYEF is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our belief in the potential of Namibian youth. We are excited to see the positive impact his partnership will bring,” he concluded.

 

