Geingos explores B2Gold Otjikoto Mine’s educational initiatives

The former First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, recently delved into the operations of the B2Gold Otjikoto mine, focusing particularly on their corporate social investment efforts.

According to the Office of the First Lady, Geingos visited the B2Gold Educational Centre, which has provided educational opportunities for nearly 5,000 learners from across Namibia.

The centre offers programmes in leadership training, conservation awareness, and careers in mining. Innovative teaching methods at the centre aim to make subjects like physics more engaging and accessible for both learners and educators.

“The workshops have been well conceptualised and are aimed towards ensuring tangible outcomes. We are exceptionally excited about this initiative and look forward to working with B2gold as we believe their objective dovetail perfectly with the intended outcomes of our campaign including generating ideas around issues related to violence that are relevant to the Namibian context,” the Office of the First Lady said.

At the visit, Geingos also learnt about B2Gold’s intention to develop anti-violence awareness workshops for all employees as part of their commitment to rolling out the BreakFree anti-violence campaign.

The Office hopes this inspires more corporate entities and stakeholders to actively engage them in the BreakFree Anti-Violence Campaign and to actively participate in violence prevention.

Geingos emphasised the fact that violence can have a profound effect on employees and invariably impact productivity. “It is refreshing to note the clear synergies between the work of the One Economy Foundation and B2Gold,” she added.

She said one of the principal areas of consensus was the fact that social impact and sustainability should be central to all programmes and the B2Gold team shared the impact they continue to make in their community starting from the formative stages of children’s lives through the support offered towards Early Childhood Development as well as the education of young people throughout the nation.

“We look forward to this constructive new partnership we have formed and fervently believe that together, we will be able to contribute to the social progression of many Namibians,” she concluded.