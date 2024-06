Erongo Regional Disability Networking Forum advocates for disability rights

The Erongo Regional Disability Networking Forum recently convened stakeholders and individuals interested in issues affecting persons with disabilities, facilitated by the Disability Affairs Division of the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare.

Organised by the Erongo Regional Council, the two-day forum aimed to raise awareness about disability as a fundamental human rights issue within the region.

Key discussions centred on initiatives to ensure equitable access for persons with disabilities to education, employment, health services, and other essential opportunities, aligning with constitutional principles in Namibia.