Nandi-Ndaitwah urges enhanced African connectivity to boost tourism

The Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah this week emphasised the importance of increased investment in African connectivity to promote intra-Africa tourism during her address at the inaugural Africa Hospitality Investment Forum held in Windhoek.

Speaking passionately about the sector’s potential for inclusive growth and environmental sustainability, Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the critical role of improved air connectivity within Africa.

“Investing in enhanced air connectivity across Africa is crucial for unlocking the continent’s tourism potential and fostering economic growth,” she stated.

Highlighting tourism as a pivotal economic driver, Nandi-Ndaitwah noted its substantial contribution to Namibia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment.

“The tourism sector in Namibia has shown resilience and continues to thrive, contributing approximately 7 percent to our nominal GDP,” she emphasized.

The Vice President also commended initiatives promoting sustainable tourism practices and economic inclusivity, urging stakeholders to prioritize green investments and community-driven tourism projects.

She extended an invitation to potential investors, encouraging them to explore opportunities in Namibia, and assuring them of a supportive business environment.

“The government of Namibia is committed to fostering a conducive investment climate characterized by stability, safety, and support for investors looking to contribute to our hospitality sector,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum, attended by industry leaders and government officials, aims to foster collaboration and investment in Africa’s burgeoning hospitality sector.