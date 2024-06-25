Select Page

Headspring Investments agrees with international scientists on ISR uranium mining

Jun 28, 2024

At a recent meeting in Mariental, international scientists from UNESCO, Dr. Malcolm Siegel, and Ms. Amie Legget highlighted the need for comprehensive hydrogeological and hydrogeochemical data to support decisions on a major In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium mining project.

Headspring Investments (HSI), holding multiple Exclusive Exploration Licenses (EPLs) and Environmental Clearance Certificates (ECCs), echoes the scientists’ concerns.

In a statement, HSI affirmed its commitment to conduct thorough exploration drilling and studies to provide the necessary data requested by UNESCO.

“The data will be gathered through a 5-spot test, adhering to strict international safety standards and rigorous monitoring,” they explained.

Dr. Alexander Boytsov from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), invited by HSI, emphasized the importance of the pilot test to determine project parameters and assess groundwater before full-scale mining.

“Headspring Investments remains open to technical discussions, advocating for decisions grounded in scientific evidence,” they emphasized, highlighting support from regional authorities and stakeholders.

HSI thanked Minister Calle Schlettwein for facilitating an open dialogue on uranium exploration, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing community concerns.

 

