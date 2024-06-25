Choppies Mondesa officially open!

By Adolf Kaure.

The twentieth branch of Choppies in Namibia was officially opened by the Erongo Governor, Hon Neville André-Itope at Swakopmund’s Mondesa township on Thursday.

According to the Regional Governor, the community of Mondesa are set to benefit from the opening of the retailer, which includes the employment of 51 staff from the area. “The opening of this store brings with it several benefits to our community. Firstly, it creates job opportunities, which are crucial for the economic upliftment of Mondesa.”

“Employment at Choppies will provide income for many families and contribute to the overall economic health of our region. I am confident that the skills and experience gained by our people working here will be invaluable for their personal and professional growth,” he said.

The Regional Governor highlighted Namibia’s healthy political stability, which has enabled companies from across the border to open shops in Namibia.

“An attractive investment climate is central in this effort. I have therefore no doubt that it is this favourable investment climate that has lured Choppies to open shops across Namibia.”

“Your investment in our region is a testament to the growing confidence in the potential and resilience of our local economy,” said André-Itope.

The new store offers a wide range of products and fresh produce, catering to the diverse needs of the community. In addition to the grocery essentials, Choppies Mondesa will also feature a Deli and a bakery, promising a unique shopping experience. These facilities will not only provide high-quality goods but also create a warm and welcoming environment for customers to enjoy.

André-Itope further stated that the well-stocked store with a variety of products within close proximity to residents, will significantly enhance the convenience for Mondesa’s residents.

“Access to fresh produce and essential goods will promote healthier lifestyles and improve the overall quality of life in our community.”

“Choppies’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly raise the standard of retail service in Mondesa.”

“I am optimistic that this store will become a cornerstone of our community, a place where people come not just to shop, but to connect and feel a sense of belonging.”

“I encourage all residents of Mondesa and the surrounding areas to support this new store.”

“Let us embrace this opportunity to strengthen our community by shopping locally, ensuring the sustainability and success of businesses like Choppies,” said the Regional Governor.

He expressed his gratitude to the Choppies team for choosing Mondesa as the location for their new store. “Your presence here is a beacon of hope and progress. I am confident that together, we will see many positive changes and advancements in our region. Thank you, and I wish Choppies great success in Mondesa.”

“May this store flourish and serve as a model for future investments in our community,” said the Regional Governor.

An excited Helvi Khadhila, who is ten years old, was the first resident chosen by the Choppies team to shop at Choppies Mondesa, purchasing a packet of Simba chips.

Choppies franchise has 19 other branches in Namibia. Together with Choppies Mondesa, 968 Namibians are employed by the franchise.