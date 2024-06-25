Swakopmund Municipality tables N$578 million capital budget for 2024/25

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chairperson of the Swakopmund Municipal Council Management Committee, Blasius Goraseb recently tabled a capital budget of N$578,282,000 pointing out that it is designed to support the town’s development.

“This year’s budget priorities are designed with a clear focus on the main areas of expenditure that are crucial for growth and development,” said Goraseb.

The priorities include roads and streets, bulk wastewater infrastructure design and construction, bulk water infrastructure, future town planning, the provision of serviced land and housing, beach development, as well as the creation of employment opportunities.

Most of the budget, an amount of more than N$29 million (26%), is allocated for the development of the town’s road and street infrastructure. “These are not merely expenses; they are investments in the future of Swakopmund to ensure sustainable growth, enhance the quality of life, and [improve] resilience in the face of future challenges for a very fast-growing town,” Goraseb emphasised.

“Our Council is tasked to set the preconditions for growth and investment: simplify administrative processes, improve and streamline government services, do away with pointless red tape, enter partnerships with the private sector, and, most importantly, build the infrastructure that makes a town investable and a good bet for the future.”

“When this current Council set out on this journey nearly two and half years ago, we affirmed that [we] would serve Swakopmund with a clear sense of [the] higher purpose of turning Swakopmund into living proof that we do not have to accept the story of decline and failure in our country of the last decade.”

The Council further allocated an amount of N$19.3 million (17%) for bulk wastewater infrastructure, while just over N$19 million was assigned for design and construction. An amount of N$18.9 million was allocated for bulk water infrastructure.

Future town planning, land development and housing received N$10 million (9%), with beach development receiving N$6.4 million (4%).

“We envision Swakopmund as a liveable town – one that is convenient to live in in terms of accessibility, legibility and one in which the communities, visitors and citizens have easy access to all types of amenities such as shared public open spaces, recreational areas, shops, education facilities, sport facilities and work opportunities.”

Another priority is the development of the beach area for the use of all by re-connecting the town to the beach, and maintaining and enhancing the character of the historic town centre. The Council’s focus on development includes projects that promote tourism, upgrade medical and educational facilities, and incorporate clearner technology into the long-term future development to achieve a smart city.

Much of the budget expenditure is allocated to investment projects that were initiated in previous fiscal periods. The projects, having already commenced, require continued funding to reach completion.

One of the priorities in the new Swakopmund Municipality budget is to invest in infrastructure that will make the town more attractive for further development by private investors. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)