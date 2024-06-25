Angola to host 55th SADC-PF Plenary Assembly on regional energy policies

The Parliament of Angola will host the 55th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) in Luanda from 1 to 7 July.

This biannual event rotates among member Parliaments and will be officially opened by H.E Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, President of Angola.

The theme of the 55th Plenary Assembly is “The Role of Parliaments in Promoting Renewable Energy Policies in the SADC Region and Creating a Single Regional Energy Market.” Discussions will include the launch of the SADCPF Strategic Plan for 2024-2028, country presentations on the theme, progress reports on resolutions from the 54th Plenary Assembly, and consideration of Standing Committee Reports and Members’ Motions.

Leading the Namibian Parliament delegation will be Prof. Peter Katjavivi, Speaker of the National Assembly, accompanied by members including Phillipus Katamelo, Utaara Mootu, Agnes Kafula, Paula Kooper from the National Assembly, and John Likando and Olivia Hanghuwo from the National Council.

Established in 1997 under Article 9(2) of the SADC Treaty, the SADC-PF comprises fifteen-member parliaments representing over 3,500 parliamentarians in the SADC region. Its primary objective is to enhance regional integration through parliamentary involvement and diplomacy.