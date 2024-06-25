South African Rom-Com ‘He’s Not Ready’ set to premiere across Southern Africa

The highly anticipated South African romantic comedy, ‘He’s Not Ready’, is scheduled to premiere on June 28 in Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia.

Directed by Tebogo Mogale and starring Motsoaledi Setumo, Botho Molahloe, and Patrick Bokaba, the film promises to take audiences on a humorous and heartfelt journey centered around the challenges of relationships.

The film, produced by Beyond the Eyes Network, follows the story of Thabo Mafokoane, a risk analyst who faces a crucial ultimatum from his girlfriend Zonke—marriage or a breakup

“Determined to find his path, Thabo embarks on a soul-searching journey, navigating advice from family and friends while confronting his fears and desires,” a statement released explained. “As he grapples with readiness and commitment, Thabo’s journey is filled with laughter, love, and poignant moments.”

Director Tebogo Mogale, known for his versatile storytelling and previous works like ‘Love by Design’ and contributions to the ‘Popcorn & Cheese’ podcast on the MacG YouTube Network, brings over a decade of industry experience to ‘He’s Not Ready’.

With co-founder Sammy Rabolel, Mogale has established Beyond The Eyes Network as a creative hub nurturing talent across various media platforms.

The film’s simultaneous premiere across multiple Southern African countries underscores its universal appeal and the collaborative efforts to showcase African talent and storytelling internationally.