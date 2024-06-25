City of Windhoek advances sustainability with new waste skip containers

The Fleet Division of the City of Windhoek recently manufactured and delivered ten new waste skip containers to the Solid Waste division, marking a milestone in local innovation and efficiency.

Crafted by skilled artisans within the Fleet Division, these containers exemplify the city’s commitment to sustainable urban management and proactive solutions, according to city officials. The initiative is part of a broader plan to produce a total of 50 skip containers for strategic placement throughout Windhoek.

Jennifer Comalie, Strategic Executive for Finance and Customer Services at the City of Windhoek, expressed gratitude to the Fleet Division for their pioneering efforts in sustainable infrastructure development.

Israel Kahiurika, Manager of the Fleet Division, highlighted the financial benefits of internal production, noting that manufacturing skip containers internally has resulted in significant cost savings of approximately 50% compared to purchasing them from external suppliers.

This recent delivery follows a previous handover of five skip containers to the Solid Waste division in June 2023, underscoring the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs through local manufacturing initiatives.