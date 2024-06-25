Select Page

City of Windhoek advances sustainability with new waste skip containers

Posted by | Jun 27, 2024 |

City of Windhoek advances sustainability with new waste skip containers

The Fleet Division of the City of Windhoek recently manufactured and delivered ten new waste skip containers to the Solid Waste division, marking a milestone in local innovation and efficiency.

Crafted by skilled artisans within the Fleet Division, these containers exemplify the city’s commitment to sustainable urban management and proactive solutions, according to city officials. The initiative is part of a broader plan to produce a total of 50 skip containers for strategic placement throughout Windhoek.

Jennifer Comalie, Strategic Executive for Finance and Customer Services at the City of Windhoek, expressed gratitude to the Fleet Division for their pioneering efforts in sustainable infrastructure development.

Israel Kahiurika, Manager of the Fleet Division, highlighted the financial benefits of internal production, noting that manufacturing skip containers internally has resulted in significant cost savings of approximately 50% compared to purchasing them from external suppliers.

This recent delivery follows a previous handover of five skip containers to the Solid Waste division in June 2023, underscoring the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs through local manufacturing initiatives.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Airlink joins fight against wildlife trade

Airlink joins fight against wildlife trade

5 November 2021

More Namibian charcoal exported to the U.S. following environmental certification

More Namibian charcoal exported to the U.S. following environmental certification

30 June 2022

Action to protect forests and combat deforestation being implemented

Action to protect forests and combat deforestation being implemented

22 September 2023

Rent-a-Drum clinches notable accolade at the Sustainable Development event

Rent-a-Drum clinches notable accolade at the Sustainable Development event

26 September 2017