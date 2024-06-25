11th Mining Expo & Conference to showcase growth and opportunities in mining sector

The 11th Mining Expo & Conference is set to take place on 7 and 8 August at the Windhoek showgrounds, the Chamber of Mines has announced this week.

This year’s event, sponsored by RMB, promises to be a significant gathering for industry professionals, suppliers, and stakeholders.

With 145 companies already booked and 242 booths reserved, the 2024 Mining Expo has already surpassed last year’s record-breaking demand, Chief Executive Veston Malango said.

The event serves as a premier platform for exploring the latest developments, technologies, and career opportunities in Namibia’s thriving mining sector.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge innovations. The expo will feature concurrent activities including the Mining Conference, the Supplier’s Platform, and Business-to-Business networking sessions, he said.

According to Malango, in 2023, the mining industry in Namibia saw impressive growth, contributing significantly to the national GDP and employment. The sector recorded an 18.9% growth rate, increasing its GDP contribution from 11.9% in 2022 to 14.4% in 2023. Direct employment rose by 12.6%, and total taxes paid by the sector surged by 55.9%, reaching N$6.861 billion. Gross Fixed Capital Formation also saw substantial growth, reflecting increased investments in mining infrastructure.

Under the theme “Green Shoots for Namibia’s Mining Industry: a Season of Opportunity and Growth to Drive Economic Expansion,” this year’s Mining Expo & Conference will highlight emerging opportunities within the sector.

Key developments include the resurgence of the uranium sub-sector, new gold mining projects such as Osino Resources’ Twin Hills project, and strategic investments in extending the life of existing mines, he said.

According to Malango, Namibia’s role in the global uranium market is set to expand, with increased production expected from key mines like Rössing and Husab, as well as new projects such as Bannerman’s Etango-8 and Deep Yellow’s Tumas projects. These developments underscore Namibia’s position as a significant player in global uranium supply, supporting sustainable energy solutions and economic growth.

The Expo & Conference also anticipates advancements in battery minerals and precious metals, further diversifying Namibia’s mining portfolio and enhancing its economic resilience.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Mines has invited all stakeholders to participate in this pivotal event, fostering collaboration and innovation in Namibia’s dynamic mining sector.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.miningexponamibia.com.