Groot Aub embraces mental health awareness with community support

Groot Aub, located in the Windhoek Rural Constituency, recently hosted a transformative event focused on mental health, orchestrated by volunteers from Shincheonji.

The initiative aimed to educate youth on mental health issues and foster a spirit of collaboration within the community.

The event brought together local youth, representatives from the community development committee, the Youth Representative Council, Windhoek Rural Constituency Councilor Hon. Piet Adams, and guest speakers to promote awareness and action.

Discussions on mental health challenges within the community were centred on the theme “Rising Above: Discovering a Brighter Future.” The goal was to empower youth to confront mental health stigmas and negative behaviors linked to unemployment, as well as social issues such as drug abuse and violence, which can contribute to mental illness.

With his characteristic warmth, Councillor, Adams opened the programme by cracking a light joke to ease any nervousness, mentioning the need to stand on the elevated platform seeing as he is “vertically challenged”.

He then spoke about the issues that Groot Aub’s youth face. His empathic words echoed throughout the venue as he addressed the struggles that young people face.

“Young people continue to be phased by poverty, health (HIV), crime and violence, quality education and discrimination,” he said.

Adams didn’t just paint a picture of the struggles; he stressed the importance of partnerships. “This weekend is an important opportunity,” he added.

He kindled a spark of hope by reminding everyone that “opportunities are rather created or made, they are not given.”

The event was much more than just an exchange of words; it was a rich display of creativity expressed by the Shincheonji volunteers: a soothing poem in Afrikaans, the local language, deeply resonated with the audience, capturing their attention and emotions.

Following that, an inspirational song, reminiscent of Beyonce’s “I Was Here,” filled the air with its powerful message of resilience and determination to leave behind a positive mark. The energy in the room heightened with a captivating dance performance, perfectly synchronized and full of vigor, reflecting the youthful spirit that Groot Aub seeks to nurture and celebrate.

One of the poignant moments of the event was when Mr. Deon, the Secretary-General of the Namibia Mental Health Association, shared his journey of living with a mental illness.

Despite facing economic loss and being admitted to a mental hospital, Deon highlighted the importance of acceptance and using one’s problem and turning it into purpose.

“Make your problems your purpose with your convictions and faith,” he said.

He now aspires to represent the disabled in policy matters, turning his challenges into opportunities for advocacy.

“There is nothing anyone can do about your problem without you. So attend events concerning issues on you,” he said.

Helmut Mahongo, a radio presenter from Eagle FM delved into the social dynamics contributing to depression among youth, emphasizing the need to address social boundaries and isolation, not to mention the negative psychological effects social media has on the youth.

He provided a novel yet nostalgic perspective. He expressed deep regret over the reduction in wisdom sharing brought about by the dominance of social media.

“An elder dying is the equivalent of a library burning,” he said. He emphasized the necessity for real human connection and community outside of the carefully crafted social media presence.

“Let’s talk to our elders and put our social media on hold. They will impart human behaviour lessons that cannot be learned in a classroom, or from behind a screen.”

Concluding, Adams commended the Shincheonji volunteers and encouraged them to continue uniting various organisations and institutions in addressing some of the challenges of the Groot Aub community, as well as those far and wide.

