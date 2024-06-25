Government approves construction of second desalination plant

The Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, announced this week the government’s approval for the construction of a second desalination plant in the Erongo region.

The decision comes in response to escalating water demands exacerbated by urban development and industrial expansion.

Speaking at a Land Development Conference in Henties Bay on Wednesday, Schlettwein emphasized the crucial role of NamWater-managed water supply infrastructure in ensuring a secure and sustainable water source for communities.

Currently, the region relies on groundwater aquifers from the Omaruru Delta and Kuiseb Delta, alongside desalinated water from the Orano desalination plant, supported by a network of pump stations, pipelines, and reservoirs.

“We have, however, reached the limit of sustainable supply from these three resources, which currently stands at just under 30 million cubic meters per year,” Schlettwein explained.

The ambitious development plans of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, coupled with increased mining, industrial activities, and agricultural needs, have collectively surpassed the capacity of existing water sources.

“As a result, approval has been granted for the construction of a second desalination plant with a capacity of approximately 20 million cubic meters,” he added.

Construction of the new plant is scheduled to commence in January 2025, with completion expected by early 2027, pending successful implementation, he said.