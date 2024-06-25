Homeless football team heads to historic Africa Women’s Cup

The Namibian women’s homeless football team, known as The Homeless Braves, departed for Arusha, Tanzania on Wednesday, filled with anticipation as they gear up to compete in the inaugural Africa Women’s Cup, inspired by the Homeless World Cup, announced the NFA.

The tournament, featuring six-a-side teams, is hosted by Tanzania’s Future Stars Academy and will showcase teams from eight African nations vying for the championship on 29 and 30 June.

Alongside host nation Tanzania, participants include teams from South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Malawi.

The Africa Women’s Cup is part of a significant two-year initiative between the Homeless World Cup Foundation and the FIFA Foundation, focusing on empowering women through football.

This collaboration includes partnerships with established Homeless World Cup Member Countries in Africa: Kenya’s Vijana Amani Pamoja, Tanzania’s Future Stars Academy, Zambia’s Bauleni United Sports Academy, and Zimbabwe’s Young Achievement Sports for Development.

These organisations have extended invitations to teams from Namibia, South Africa, Malawi, and Uganda, aiming to enhance female participation in tournaments that foster social inclusion and community development through football.

Before departure, the team visited the Namibia Football Association, where they received gear and encouragement from Technical Director Jacqueline Shipanga. Shipanga expressed her best wishes, urging the team to proudly represent Namibia and themselves with dignity.

Betuel Uirab, head of the delegation and founder of the Second Chance Street Soccer Project, thanked the NFA for their support and emphasized the team’s determination to achieve a podium finish at the tournament.