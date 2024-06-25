Telecom inks another partnership to improve network capabilities and coverage

Telecom Namibia (TN) has embarked on a significant three-year partnership with a Joint Venture between ZTE Corporation and Huafull International Limited, marking a pivotal step in its strategic plan to enhance network capabilities and coverage across the country.

Announced this week, the partnership aligns with Telecom’s ambitious five-year Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) 2027, which focuses on modernizing the TN mobile network and extending its reach nationwide.

As part of the collaboration, Telecom Namibia will procure cutting-edge mobile radio access equipment from ZTE and Huafull. This investment is aimed at facilitating the deployment of new mobile base stations and upgrading existing infrastructure throughout Namibia.

The strategic expansion aims to address coverage gaps, particularly in underserved areas, ensuring more reliable and extensive mobile broadband services.

During the signing ceremony Telecom Namibia’s Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, emphasized that, “As a committed provider of reliable and high-speed mobile services nationwide, we are excited to join forces with ZTE and Huafull to bring transformative solutions to our customers. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled mobile connectivity and bridging the digital divide in communities across our country.”

The integration of ZTE’s state-of-the-art equipment into Telecom’s network is expected to enable the deployment of advanced mobile radio access technologies including 4G, 4.5G, and preparation for 5G. These technologies promise faster data speeds, improved reliability, and enhanced user experiences across urban and rural areas alike.

Jack Liu, Vice President of Huafull International, expressed gratitude for being selected as a partner in Telecom Namibia’s upcoming wireless network upgrade and transformation phase. “We are very honored and grateful to Telecom Namibia for choosing and collaborating with ZTE Corporation and Huafull International as partners for the next phase of wireless network upgrade and transformation,” Liu commented.

This partnership follows Telecom Namibia’s recent agreement with Huawei, another telecommunications giant, to acquire cutting-edge mobile equipment for expanding its mobile network across Namibia.

These strategic alliances underscore Telecom Namibia’s proactive approach to meeting growing consumer demands and enhancing digital connectivity nationwide.