Breweries and Workers Union sign wage agreement

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) recently signed an 18-month wage agreement that covers the period from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2025.

The agreement will come into effect from 1 July. All bargaining unit employees will receive a 2.5% increase on their basic salaries from July to December 2024, and a 6% increase on their basic salaries from January to December 2025. Additionally, employees will receive an additional housing allowance.

“We will continue with the current incentive scheme that will enable employees in the bargaining unit to earn an additional bonus equal to a monthly salary during the financial year,” they added.

Regional Coordinator for NAFAU, Lister Tawana expressed his appreciation and thanked both parties for the spirit of negotiating in good faith throughout the entire negotiations.

“NAFAU is elated and glad to have signed the substantive agreement with NBL in terms of wages and conditions of employment. Collective bargaining is the cornerstone of trade unions, and this increment indicates the willingness of both parties to address economic challenges affecting employees, especially the aspect of housing. This agreement is a win-win situation for both parties and we would like to urge our members to be more productive than ever before,” added Tawana.

Managing Director of NBL, Peter Simons said he is grateful to the negotiating team from both the union and the business, for the swift deliberations in which they concluded the wage negotiations.

“This speaks to our mutually beneficial consensus reached for the interest of our employees and the company further demonstrating the commitment towards our people and the success of our business,” he concluded.