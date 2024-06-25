Select Page

Youth Energy Forum to host decoding the draft: local content policy for Namibia’s oil and gas boom event

Jun 26, 2024

The Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) will host a one-day event “Decoding the Draft: Local Content Policy for Namibia’s Oil and Gas Boom” on 29 June starting at 09:00 at NAMCOR.

The event aligns with the theme of “Empowering Youth for a Brighter Tomorrow” and aims to provide young Namibians with knowledge and understanding of the draft Local Content Policy for the country’s growing oil and gas sector.

The event will include presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with industry experts, government officials, and stakeholders. Participants will gain insight into the draft Local Content Policy, opportunities for youth involvement in the oil and gas sector, necessary skills and qualifications for relevant careers, as well as strategies for successful business development in the oil and gas industry.

“Namibia’s oil & gas industry presents immense potential, and the Local Content Policy is a crucial tool to ensure Namibian youth benefit from this growth and the event will empower them to become active participants and leaders in the sector,” they added.

For inquires and registration please contact 081 273 4187 or [email protected].

 

