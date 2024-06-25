Paratus Namibia Cycle Classic slated for October

The Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic is scheduled for 5 and 6 October, marking a significant event on the local sports calendar since its establishment in 1999.

Online registration opened on 14 June, participants can also register at the customer service counters of Pick n Pay branches nationwide, and entries close on 2 October.

Paratus said it will continue sponsoring the Cycle Classic which promises to have competitive cycling and family-oriented fun.

“The Classic is recognized as one of Namibia’s premier outdoor recreational events and is a community service and fundraising initiative by the Rotary Club Windhoek and the proceeds are dedicated to numerous community projects and charitable causes across the country,” they added.

They also mentioned that participants can expect individual timing, finisher medals, leaderboards, prizes, and a fully supported course.

“All cycling races will start and end at the Doc Jubber sports ground in Olympia, ensuring a central and accessible location for all participants and spectators,” they said.

Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall said they are especially proud to support the Cycle Classic for the third consecutive year because it successfully combines sport with philanthropy.

“This event is a beacon of sport and fitness and contributes significantly to social upliftment in the country. By partnering with the Rotary Club Windhoek, we aim to increase the positive impacts within the local community and encourage everyone to participate in this exciting event,” he added.