ACCA highlights empathy, flexibility and innovation to MSM enterprises across continent

A new study to mark United Nations Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSM Enterprises) Day reveals inside stories highlighting resilience and growth as small businesses face broader challenges than ever

Empathy, adaptability, and the human touch are vital to MSM Enterprises navigating today’s dynamic and challenging business landscape, according to a new report launched by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

This collection of stories and a toolkit brings together real-world experiences from finance leaders, entrepreneurs, and business support organisations across the globe, showcasing the role of accountants in guiding MSM Enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic business landscape. The featured stories include Zwelani Nkomo, an ACCA member, and Chief Executive of McGeralds Entrepreneurship Centre that is at the forefront of empowering MSM Enterprises to overcome hurdles.

George Njari, Head of Eastern Africa at ACCA, said: “In the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape of Africa, MSMEs play a vital role in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities – but access to markets, funding, and maintaining relevance amid rapid changes are pressing challenges. Finance professionals ignite entrepreneurial success by deeply understanding MSMEs’ business models – and advising on market strategies, pricing, and global expansion to maintain relevance.”

Aleksandra Zaronina-Kirillova, ACCA’s Head of MSME Professional Insights, said: “In a world where SMEs are confronted with rapid change, from navigating digital transformation and sustainability to managing talent shortages and inflation, the role of accountancy professionals as empathetic and indispensable partners has never been more vital.”

“Accountants, with their unique blend of financial expertise, strategic vision, and human understanding, are the listeners, the problem-solvers, and the trusted advisors who stand alongside entrepreneurs, offering not just financial guidance, but also emotional support and a deep understanding of the human stories behind the businesses they serve. This collection of stories celebrates successes from around the world.”

The report, Accountants at the Heart of MSME Resilience and Growth, includes a range of stories from around the world – in written and video formats – designed to be a useful resource for MSMEs and the accountancy professionals who support them. It also includes a toolkit offering practical tools and insights on a range of topics of interest to MSMEs.

To support the launch, ACCA is hosting a webinar on 27 June, providing a platform for discussion and deeper insights into the toolkit. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions, and learn more about the strategic role of accountancy professionals in empowering MSMEs.

Register here.

Access the stories and the toolkit here. Full Report Here