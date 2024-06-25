Valor showcases its hotel management services at hospitality investment forum

Valor Hospitality, a third-party hotel manager, is one of the international companies that will exhibit at the African Hospitality Investment Forum taking place this week at the Mövenpick Hotel (former Safari Hotel) in Windhoek. It is the first time that this important industry platform is hosted in southern Africa.

Valor Hospitality is one of the role-players committed to transforming the face of hospitality in Africa, saying that hotel franchising can be viewed as a trifecta. The property owner or developer who wants to open a hotel and to leverage the associated value of a hotel brand; the hotel brand, whose aim of franchising as a business model is to grow and expand globally, and a third-party operator like Valor Hospitality who assist both property owner and hotel brand in driving the strongest commercial returns.

Valor Hospitality’s Managing Partner for the Middle East and Africa, Michael Pownall, said “We have seen international brand franchises deliver better results for property owners in competitive markets and it has become the number one business model in the USA and Europe. It is delivering stronger commercial results, which is well worth exploring in Africa.”

The benefits of hotel franchising from a commercial sales, marketing, reputational, comfort, safety, and security point of view ticks all the boxes for property owners wanting to attract international travellers who seek a comfortable stay under a recognisable hotel brand.

The company’s Chief Development Officer, Mike Devereux, said “More than ever, the hotel franchising business model is desirable to property owners who want to be more involved in their properties and who demand stronger commercial returns from their assets. They require operators like Valor Hospitality, who have a regional presence with a hands-on approach, to push the performance.”

Labelling themselves as a FIMOS – Fully Integrated Management and Operations Solution, Valor provides every service possible to clients as well as a full suite of unique Hospitality Advisory ideas with proven results. Valor embarks on the hotel franchising journey with a property owner by reviewing what the business requires, the position of its surrounding market, and by offering solutions and opportunities to enable healthy results that will deliver to the maximum.

“We play a critical role for property owners in that we are 100% aligned with each of our clients in finding the right solution however, in Sub-Sahara Africa, we have a master franchise agreement with IHG due to our global management of many hotels in their portfolio of brands. Our entire philosophy comes from a unique selection process for each asset. This independent objective and expert view are invaluable to owners,” Devereux continued.

With over 90 hospitality projects in its international portfolio, Valor Hospitality offers an array of services, including site selection, product and brand selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, pre-opening, and operations management.